Paul Farrell art auction makes way into 17th year

It's the kind of story to tell and remember. From a man starting off with a hobby and a passion, to supporting students 17 years later, an annual event has turned from something to help out one year to selling out in an hour years on. It started with a working man who simply enjoyed creating.

On March 3, the 17th Annual Paul Farrell Memorial Art Auction will be back with dinner and live entertainment, giving members of the region surrounding Oklahoma Panhandle State University the opportunity to get out for a great evening and a chance to win and bring home original art pieces from local artists, OPSU alumni and up and coming artists.

The auction will take place starting at 6 p.m. at Pickle Creek Center, located at 822 NE 6th St. in Guymon, and promises to be another enchanting evening.

According to OPSU's head of the Fine Arts Department Bryon Test, tickets sold out in less than 24 hours.

"All art in is done by current students, alumni and faculty," Test noted.

Those who hope to attend don't have to despair - there is a waiting list to the theme of Casablanca, with entertainment provided by Chuck Alexander and The Martinis.

The art auction honoring the late Paul Farrell starts off with a story of humble roots. Farrell, a hard-working man who loved to create art on the side, found himself at one point with a cancer that resulted in the loss of one of his eyes. In order to continue on with his love of art, he began spending time at the university to learn how to continue creating under his newfound circumstances.

According to his widow Marjorie, Paul was close to his fellow classmates - a man in his 60s befriending traditional young college students. After his passing, many of the students were devastated by the loss. Afterward, Marjorie was asked if she would help one time with an auction in support of the art department and its students. She agreed.

She says people ask her what her husband would have thought if he knew about the work that has been done.

"Art to him, he enjoyed it so much. It was his hobby," Marjorie added. "No one ever imagined when we started out with this that we would do more than just one."

The auction has been very successful, with every student having graduated or remaining in school. The money stays local, and every bit of the proceeds go to assisting students. Community support covers everything needed to make the auction evening happen.

In once instance, a student who may have had no hope of continuing on at school received help through the proceeds of the auction. Coverage for tuition, housing and a meal plan was provided to the student in order to continue attending school.

Marjorie also notes students are creative, showing their artistic skill through multiple mediums - even shirts.

"They're so interesting, so creative, these kids, and the teachers over there work awfully hard. They want these kids to have a good life," Marjorie said.

OPSU alumnus Brenton Kirkhart will be one of the artists featured in the auction, with his oil pastel piece titled 'Spokane Scout'. The painting is set in an ebony oak frame with custom matting.

"The painting is a depiction of a Spokane tribal scout wearing a Pendleton wool blanket robe," Kirkhart wrote. "This exquisite piece has such meaning as the feathers in the man's hat. The feather with the red dot symbolizes 'killed an enemy'. The feather off to the side with the jagged cuts symbolizes 'struck four blows at his enemies."

Kirkhart says as a student at OPSU, the auction extended him the opportunity to network and gain socials skills as a working artist.

"Throughout these years, my participation became a chance to give back to future fine art students; paying forward similar opportunities I received as an Aggie," Kirkhart said. "As an OPSU Alumnus, I have witness wonderful things come from this gathering, as it has undoubtedly grown into something more and more special."

"It brings all walks of life together, expanding our great community. Bryon Test passed down to me many great stories about Mr. Paul Farrell. It would be a dream of mine to one day impact this community as greatly as he has."

Those interested in getting on the waiting list for a seat at the auction can contact the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OPSUArtAuction/, email at brent@opsu.edu or call the college at (580)349-2611 for more information. The art being featured in the auction can be found on Facebook as well, giving attendees an opportunity to see what they're bidding for ahead of the event.