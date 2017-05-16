Panhandle Special Olympians headed to state games in Stillwater

Panhandle Area Special Olympians boarded the bus on Tuesday morning, bound for the Oklahoma Special Olympics in Stillwater. A fire truck escort led the way through town as the Olympians made their way east to the 48th Annual Summer Games Wednesday through Friday at Oklahoma State University. The theme for this year’s opening ceremonies is “Pirates: Sailing for the Gold.” Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes will compete in nine sports: Athletics (Track and Field), Bocce, Bowling, Golf, Horseshoes, Powerlifting, Unified 3-on-3 Basketball, and Unified Softball. Other events include Motor Activities and Stars of the Future. (Shawn Yorks/staff)