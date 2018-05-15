Panhandle Special Olympians are Stillwater-bound

Panhandle Area Special Olympians boarded a bus Tuesday morning and hit the road for the 49th Oklahoma Special Olympics Summer Games on the campus of Oklahoma State University. Activities include Athletics, Bocce, Bowling, Golf, Horseshoes, Powerlifting, Unified 3-on-3 Basketball and Unified Softball. Other events also include Motor Activities Program Young Athletes, Healthy Athletes, Opening Ceremonies, Olympic Village, Law Enforcement Torch Run, Celebration Night and Closing Ceremonies. A total of 24 Special Olympians from the Oklahoma Panhandle will compete in Stillwater after qualifying during the Panhandle Area Special Olympics April 7th in Guymon. (Shawn Yorks/staff photo)