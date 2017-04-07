Panhandle to be well-represented at K-101 Classic Bowl

The 2017 K-101 Classic Bowl football game will take place June 3 at Boomer Stadium in Woodward, and the Oklahoma Panhandle will have a large contingent competing in the game. Three members of the Class C semifinalist Tyrone Bobcats will suit up one more time in the annual summer classic, with Tanner Hurst, Will Slater and Josh Bean taking the field.

Two Texhoma Red Devils, two Guymon Tigers and one Hooker Bulldog will also make the trip to represent Texas County.

Jovan Ochoa and Riley Kokaly will represent the Tigers, John Freeman and Trent Ferguson will represent Texhoma and Tyrce Mikles will represent Hooker.

The coaching staff will have a decidedly Panhandle flare, as Guymon’s John Richmond and Aaron Witten from Wheeler, Texas will guide the West squad. Richmond just completed his second season at the helm of the Tigers, leading Guymon to a 6-14 record in two seasons. Witten has compiled a 17-18 record in three seasons at Wheeler, leading the Mustangs to the second round of the UIL playoffs two straight years after guiding Texhoma to the Class A semifinals in 2012.

The game will kick off June 3 at 8 p.m.

101 Classic Bowl XXIX West Football Team Roster

Panhandle team members

75 - Isaiah Pacheco; DL/OL Boise City

23 - Trevor Mote; QB/DB Turpin

1 - Tanner Hurst; QB/CB Tyrone

21 - Thomas Wilkerson; RB/LB Beaver

15 - Alex Jimenez; RB/LB Turpin

3 - Josh Bean; RB/LB Tyrone

45 - Cody Frantz; TE Balko

18 - Will Slater; TE/DE Tyrone

15 - Trent Ferguson; WB/LB Texhoma

Riley Kokaly; WR/OLB Guymon

19 - Jovan Ochoa; WR/DE Guymon

82 - Tyrce Mikles; WR/DB Hooker

17 - John Freeman; WR/DB Texhoma

Coaches: Aaron Witten - Wheeler; John Richmond - Guymon