OSU Operation Orange to hit the ground at OPSU

If you've ever thought you might want to move toward a career in the medical field, Oklahoma State University's Operation Orange has the perfect opportunity for you to explore your options.

The OSU Center for Health Sciences will be hosting a free one-day medical camp for high school students on June 6 at Oklahoma Panhandle State University, but pre-registration is required to ensure you have a space.

Students can spend a day in the life of a medical student at Operation Orange. OSU’s summer camp for high school students interested in a career in medicine will give students a view into a day in the life of a medical student.

At Operation Orange, you will:

* Meet current Oklahoma State University medical students

* Participate in hands on demonstrations, including the chance to study human anatomy with human heart, lungs and brain, and perform intubation with a simulator

* Learn more about career opportunities in the healthcare field

Register now to reserve your space!

For more information contact OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine's Special Projects Coordinator Tanner Thompson by email at operationorange@okstate.edu.