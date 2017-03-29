OSBI arrests woman accused of embezzling over $400,000

On Monday, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a Roland woman on charges of embezzling more than $400,000.

45-year-old Carolyn Louise Hignite allegedly prepared 122 fictitious loans under fictitious names at Anchor Financial Services, located in Roland. Hignite took the money assigned to each loan totaling $427,699. The embezzlement scheme began around Christmas 2012. The OSBI report says the scheme was concocted to bankroll a gambling habit.

Anchor Financial Services reported the alleged embezzlement to the Sequoyah County District Attorney's Office. The DA requested OSBI special agents investigate the case.

OSBI agents arrested Hignite at the Sequoyah County jail after she turned herself in on Monday afternoon. Her bond was set at $5,000.