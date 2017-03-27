OML makes push to pass bill for public safety districts

The Oklahoma Municipal League is making a push for a bill to allow municipalities to create what they call Public Safety Districts, urging members to make a show of support and contact representatives at the state capitol.

Mayor Kim Peterson has been an outspoken advocate for OML activities in the past, and has brought the matter of showing support for House Bill 1374 forward at Guymon City Council meetings.

The bill, authored by Representative Weldon Watson (R-Tulsa), is being called the Oklahoma Public Safety Protection Act, and would allow voters within a municipality to vote on the declaration of public safety districts. The mechanism for funding these public safety districts is set as a mill levy assessment - in the bill, an added tax for personally held property.

The act does not require municipalities to create public safety districts, but gives municipalities the mechanism to go to their resident voters for approval to take such measures.

1374 has already passed committee and will go to the house floor.

In the March 15 edition of the OML Advocate, the organization's newsletter, it states, "If it is approved, an annual assessment of no greater than five (5) mills will be assessed on the property in the district within municipal boundaries. The assessment does not apply to real property zoned for agriculture or industrial land use and personal property owned by for-profit business entities."

The proceeds can be spend on operation and maintenance of the public safety district, including expenses related to purchasing and maintaining public safety equipment, payment of salaries and benefits of city employees who provide law enforcement and/or fire protection public safety services within the district, and municipal expenses related to housing prisoners.

The OML, on behalf of its membership, issued a letter explaining the issue further. It notes "Oklahoma cities and towns are almost entirely dependent on sales tax for general operations."

Of those operations, public safety takes a large portion of the funding to operate and maintain. OML adds the bill's passage would provide an option for municipalities to seek alternative revenue for the services.

The bill does not compete with rural fire districts for assessments and doesn't allow a municipality to impose power over another jurisdiction, according to the letter.

A mill represents a dollar for every $1,000 of assessed value on a property - meaning for every $1,000 of value, a municipality would receive $5. A property assessed at $100,000 would receive a $500 property tax bill, if a municipality went to the maximum five mills.

The bill passed the House on March 23 with a 54-35 vote, and now goes before the Oklahoma Senate for hearings.

To voice where you stand on this legislation and whether you support or oppose, contact Representative Casey Murdock at (405)557-7384 or casey.murdock@okhouse.gov, and Senator Bryce Marlatt at (405)521-5626.