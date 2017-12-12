Oklahoma Senate District 27 final results; Murdock wins Republican primary

By county breakdown:

Murdock won Beaver County with 54.22 percent of the vote.

Murdock won Cimarron County with 63.15 percent of the vote.

Templin won Dewey County with 61.18 percent of the vote.

Templin won Ellis County with 36.29 percent of the vote.

Murdock won Harper County with 40.34 percent of the vote.

Templin won Major County with 41.68 percent of the vote.

Murdock won Texas County with 49.17 percent of the vote.

Templin won Woods County with 35.64 percent of the vote.

McClarty won Woodward County with 41.14 percent of the vote.

Overall, the votes are as follows:

-Tommy Nicholson: 117 1.78%

-Michael Medill: 59 0.90%

-Jeff Hall: 842 12.81%

-Travis Templin: 1,856 28.23%

-Casey Murdock: 2,181 33.17%

-Carolyn McLarty: 1,520 23.12%

TOTAL: 6,575 votes cast

For Senate District 27, Casey Murdock won the overall vote with 33.17% percent of the primary. He will move forward to the General Special Election to run against Democratic candidate Amber Jensen.