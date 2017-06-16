Oklahoma Receives REAL ID Extension through October 10

Governor Mary Fallin and the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (DPS) today announced that Oklahoma has received an extension to meet the requirements in the REAL ID Act through Oct. 10, 2017, from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“This is great news for Oklahomans as it means there will be no restrictions on individuals using Oklahoma licenses to access federal buildings through October 10,” said Fallin. “We will request additional extensions until we are fully compliant with the REAL ID Act.”

Fallin earlier this year signed House Bill (HB) 1845, which allowed state officials to begin work on building a compliant system. That includes training tag agents and creating a centralized office to handle card manufacturing and storage.

Oklahoma Public Safety Commissioner Michael Thompson said implementing the changes could take two years or longer. Officials hope that the Department of Homeland Security will acknowledge the state's progress and grant extensions until the state achieves full compliance with the REAL ID Act and implementing regulations.

Fallin said she was grateful legislative leaders worked quickly this past session to pass a measure that would make Oklahoma compliant with the REAL ID Act. HB 1845 was a priority measure for the governor, who urged lawmakers during her State of the State address in early February to pass it. Lawmakers gave final approval by the end of that month.

“I appreciate the hard work and determination of Speaker Charles McCall and President Pro Tem Mike Schulz in getting this legislation crafted and approved overwhelmingly in both the House and Senate,” said Fallin. “I applaud our lawmakers for working in a constructive, bipartisan fashion.”