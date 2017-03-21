Oklahoma House votes to protect life

A bill that seeks to ban abortions in instances of certain birth defects passed out of the House this afternoon with a vote of 67 to 16.

The Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act of 2017, House Bill 1549, seeks to prohibit abortion solely because the unborn child has been diagnosed with either Down syndrome or a genetic abnormality or has the potential for a genetic abnormality. The bill would also hold physicians who violate this measure liable.

“Life is a gift from God,” said Rep. George Faught, R-Muskogee. “Today, I am thankful that the members of the House of Representatives chose to protect that gift.”

HB1549 will now be sent to the Oklahoma Senate.