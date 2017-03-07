Oklahoma Department of Corrections launches new online inmate lookup

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has launched a new and improved online inmate lookup for public use.

The site contains new features allowing the release of more accurate information regarding inmates sentenced to state prisons. The new format also allows for comprehensive searches of all inmates by appearance, facility or sentence.

The project was undertaken in-house and built by current IT staff from the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES), costing the department no additional money.

Corrections Director Joe M. Allbaugh said the system is something he made a priority because of the age and constraints of the old system.

“I am pleased with the capabilities and search functions of the new site,” Allbaugh said. “The former inmate lookup was well over its lifespan and was rife with errors. We can now be confident in the information being used by the public.

“I appreciate the effort of the men and women who worked tirelessly on this project.”

Oklahoma DOC IT Strategist Tanner Hughes said the former inmate lookup was antiquated, which left the information unprotected from cyber threats.

“This is a safer, more effective system for the overall protection of the agency and the information of those in custody,” Hughes said. “With the age of the former system, it was incompatible with modern technology and hard to navigate. I appreciate Director Allbaugh and OMES taking the issue serious and putting it at the top of their priority lists.”

Other features on the site allow users to search inmates by conviction date, court, CRF number, term codes, statute and statute codes.

The new inmate lookup can be found here: https://okoffender.doc.ok.gov/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&u...

A tutorial on how to navigate the site can be found here: https://ok.gov/doc/documents/OK%20Offender%20.pdf?utm_content=&utm_mediu...