Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter Statement on Oklahoma City Bombing Anniversary

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter released the following statement regarding the anniversary of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995.

“On this day 22 years ago, our city, state and entire nation was changed forever when 168 people died and hundreds of others were left victimized by a senseless act of terrorism.

“As we continue to remember those who lost their lives and pray for their loved ones, we also honor the heroic actions of the first responders, volunteer agencies and others who ran toward the carnage and were first on the scene to assist in the recovery efforts in the days and weeks that followed.

“Since this tragedy, we have seen the entire state emerge stronger, more resilient and unified. That hope has spurred growth in our communities and continues to serve as an example to the world that we will not bend in the face of terrorism and we will always emerge stronger.”