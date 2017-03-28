ODOT Director to present updates to the public

Funding cuts, state transportation, and road projects around Guymon are parts of an update coming to town on March 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation Executive Director Mike Patterson will be visiting Guymon on Thursday to cover these subjects, along with downward budget trends and what ODOT has accomplished. Information will cover planned local projects in and around Guymon.

The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers at Guymon City Hall, located at 424 N. Main St. in Guymon.

Following the presentation from Patterson, the Guymon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. The agenda for city council will be posted at the front doors of City Hall ahead of the meeting.

These meetings are open to the public. For more information about the City of Guymon, visit online at guymonok.org or call (580)338-3396. If you need special accommodations, contact city hall 48 hours in advance.