Ochoa has 106 yards receiving in West loss

The East grabbed a 41-6 halftime lead and cruised to a 41-18 win on Saturday night at the 29th K-101 Classic Bowl at Boomer Stadium. The East scored on the first play of the game when Cashion’s Matt Harmon tossed 66 yards to Enid Chisholm’s Mason McKee for a 66-yard score.

Guymon graduate Jovan Ochoa caught eight passes for 106 yards to lead the West. Holden Guest of Wheeler, Texas rushed for 86 yards, including a 43-yard scoring run.

Players and coaches of the year were also honored, including West Coach of the Year Chris Cayot of Laverne; West Defensive Player of the Year Holton Hufstedler of Canadian, Texas, and West Offensive Player of the Year, Hunter Person of Laverne.

Riley Kokaly of Guymon had two tackles and Tyrone’s Tanner Hurst one.