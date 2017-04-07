Nominations Sought for Community Health Champion Awards

The Oklahoma Turning Point Council (OTPC) is seeking nominations to recognize initiatives or projects in Oklahoma which contribute to health improvement and quality of life in communities across the state.

The Community Health Champion Award Program recognizes partnerships or coalitions in five categories which align with flagship issues of the Oklahoma Health Improvement Plan. Awards will be issued in the categories of tobacco, obesity, children’s health, behavioral health and other areas of health improvement.

Nominations will be scored on factors such as program efficiency, community impact, project sustainability, creativity and the overall quality of the project. Applications will be submitted electronically and supplemental documentation is required.

Recipients of the Community Health Champion Award will be recognized at a special awards luncheon during the OTPC Annual Conference, Aug. 30, in Norman.

To submit a nomination application, visit the OTPC website at http://ow.ly/VqC230aF43J for the application and further instructions. Nominations close at 5 p.m. Friday, May 26. Awardees will be notified by June 30.

For more information, contact Danielle Dill with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Office of Partner Engagement at DanielleMD@health.ok.gov.