New Transfer Station Hours and Fees

The City of Guymon would like to thank all of the citizens for their proactive efforts to clean up limbs and remove damaged trees after the ice storm a few weeks back. The City of Guymon transfer station has historically been closed through noon from noon to 1 pm. We are now open continuously from 8 am to 5 pm.

As before, there will be no charge for trees, brush or leaves that come to the transfer station as long as they are free from trash. As an attempt to make it easier on citizens to keep their property clean and to stop illegal dumping, there is now no charge for citizens of Guymon to take household appliances, mattresses, furniture or common household waste for loads up to 1,000 lbs.

All loads must be secured with either ropes, straps or tarps to prevent damage to cars or pedestrians should they fall off as per state regulations.

Again, we would like to thank the citizens of Guymon for doing a great job to help keep our city one to be proud of.