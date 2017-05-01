Monday rodeo competition postponed

Weather has dealt the Oklahoma Panhandle a nasty hand over the weekend.

Blizzard conditions and high moisture have snarled traffic in and around Guymon as of Sunday afternoon. The weather also has caused a delay in the start of the Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo competition.

Steer roping was scheduled to begin Monday, but organizers have opted to postpone it until 9 a.m. Tuesday at Henry C. Hitch Pioneer Arena. Instead of four go-rounds, steer roping will only feature three rounds.

“It’s important that we keep everyone as safe as possible, and this is in the best interest for the contestants, their horses and the livestock they’re going to compete on,” said Earl Helm, president of the committee that produces the annual rodeo. “The arena itself is in good shape. It can handle a lot of moisture, so that’s not the delay. “The travel conditions are dangerous, so it’s just best to be safe.”

The rest of competition should go on as scheduled. The rest of the men’s timed events – tie-downroping, team roping and steer wrestling – will take place Wednesday and Thursday, and the first round and part of the second round of barrel racing is set to begin Friday morning.

Forecasters are predicting a slight chance of rain Wednesday, but the rest of the week looks to be clear of poor weather. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Tickets may be purchased online at www.GuymonOKChamber.com or at any of the ticket outlets.