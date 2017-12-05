MHTCA to terminate contracts with Panhandle Radiology, Elite Physical
Tuesday, December 5, 2017
GUYMON, OK
Memorial Hospital of Texas County Authority, in another move to reduce costs, has terminated recent contracts with Panhandle Radiology and Elite Physical Therapy. According to a discussion in an emergency meeting, the move was recommended to the board by administration as part of the cost-cutting measures being taken to reduce the monthly financial loss at the hospital.
The decision comes on the heels of a revelation that the hospital has been taking losses on an average of over $300,000 a month, and staffing reductions that resulted in several hospital employees being released from employment.
