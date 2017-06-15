Meetings resume for proposed soccer complex

In February 2016, Guymon Public Schools took land and funding donated through the Nash Foundation, and donated the land and funds to the City of Guymon. In February this year, financial donations from the Nash Foundation sat at over $700,000.

The proposed complex sits at the southwest corner of State Highway 3 and Mile 32, just east of Prairie Elementary School. The City of Guymon will be hosting an Open House event on June 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in council chambers inside Guymon City Hall at 424 N. Main St.

