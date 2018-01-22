Here at the Guymon Daily Herald we take pride in trying to make our community a better place to live for everyone including the animals of our town. We have partnered with the Guymon Animal Shelter to bring you a new, adoptable pet each week. With that, meet this week's Forever Home Fido. She is an adorable, small-sized Boxer pup that is eagerly awaiting for her forever home. According to the American Kennel Club Boxers are classified in the working group of dogs and are fun-loving, intelligent, active and loyal. They are very energetic dogs who enjoy both physical and mental challenges. They are typically playful and patient with children and don't need much in the way of grooming. Boxer pups respond well to training, and only bark when necessary. Once they have reached adulthood these dogs will be in the medium-sized range usually weighing between 50-70 pounds. Boxers are one of the most popular breeds of dogs in the United States and is a wonderful choice for a family friendly dog.

These qualities make Boxers highly desirable and just look at that face. How can you say no to her asking for you to take her home? If you would like to become her new pet parent please contact Benji at (580) 651- 2657 to arrange a time to go visit with her. While you’re there make suer to check out any newcomers to the shelter that need a home too. Take the family or take a friend - you'll be glad that you did.