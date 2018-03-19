Medina’s 4 goals lift Guymon, Lady Tigers fall

Senior Javier Medina scored four goals as the Tiger boys soccer team won its fifth straight match in a rare home appearance, 8-1 over Borger, Texas, Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Fresh off the Chickasha Tournament championship on Saturday, the Tigers didn’t take long to score on a blustery 43-degree day.

Medina found the back of the net less than three minutes into the contest, and did it again two minutes later for a quick 2-0 lead with the 30 mph wind at their backs.

Ricardo Lira made it 3-0 at the 21:53 mark, and Medina scored his third goal of the day 35 seconds later for a 4-0 lead. Eric Guerrero put the Tigers on top 5-0 with 4:05 left in the first half.

The Bulldogs went on the attack with the wind at their backs in the second half, but couldn’t find the net against Bryan Santana. Meanwhile, the Tigers took a while to find their rhythm against the wind, with Medina scoring again at the 16:35 mark for a 6-0 lead.

Jainer Raudales made it 7-0 six minutes later, and Maynor Ramos completed Guymon’s scoring with a goal at 8:23.

The Bulldogs managed their only goal with 3:51 to play.

The Tigers improve to 6-1 and are back on the road tonight to resume district play at Woodward (3-0).

•In the girls contest, Borger grabbed a 3-0 win over the Lady Tigers, dropping Guymon to 1-6 on the season.