Medical billing legislation clears House unanimously

Legislation aimed to lessen surprise medical bills passed Tuesday out of the Oklahoma House of Representatives with a unanimous vote of 93 to 0.

House Bill 2216 by Rep. Sean Roberts requires a non-contracted provider to give a health plan enrollee notice, a good-faith estimate of charges and a disclosure that the provider will either accept the assignment of benefits for the plan’s allowed amount or balance-bill the enrollee.

“When you go somewhere covered by your insurance, it’s still possible you’ll be seen by an out-of-network provider,” said Roberts, R-Hominy. “This bill is designed to get rid of those surprise medical bills that patients aren't expecting from providers.”

Roberts said patients will then be able to request a different provider who is covered by insurance instead of being subjected to an unexpected medical bill.

“At the heart of this, the bill provides informed consent letting patients know what the true cost of a procedure is going to be,” Roberts said.

HB 2216 now moves to the Senate, where state Sen. Jason Smalley, R-Stroud, is the author.

Roberts represents House District 36, which includes parts of Osage and Tulsa counties.