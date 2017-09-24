McDonald’s and Guymon Police/Fire Departments Host Coffee with First Responders

Partnering with the Guymon Police/Fire Departments, McDonald’s of Guymon is hosting Coffee with First Responders events at four McDonald’s locations next week. Leadership and Neighborhood Patrol Officers will be onsite to answer any questions civilians have regarding law enforcement and safety.

“McDonald’s of Guymon is proud to support the Guymon Police/Fire Departments and its efforts to promote open communication between residents and officers,” said local McDonald’s Owner, Kevin Martin. “We hope Guymon residents take advantage of this opportunity to get to know our Guymon first responders.”

Coffee with First Responders will be held at the following McDonald’s restaurants on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 from 8am-10am.: Childress, Perryton, Guymon andPampa

Residents are invited to stop by the participating restaurants for a free cup of McCafé Coffee and to visit with GPD/GFD Officers.