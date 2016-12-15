Man pinned inside vehicle in fatal wreck

An Oklahoma City man died Thursday morning during a one-vehicle wreck that led to his vehicle catching on fire and the man being pinned in his vehicle in Beaver County, said Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Jacob L. Leonard, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. No other injuries were reported.

About 2:15 a.m., Leonard was traveling eastbound in a tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 270 about three miles west of Slapout in Beaver County.

For an unknown reason, the tractor-trailer crossed the center line and departed the roadway to the left, OHP said. The vehicle struck the guard rail and traveled the length of the guard rail before striking a bridge barrier, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The tractor-trailer continued traveling east on the bridge barrier and fell to the ground, landing on the driver’s side.

OHP said Leonard was pinned in the vehicle. Slapout Rescue used the Jaws of Life to extricate Leonard, OHP said.

Leonard’s body was transported by Clark Funeral Home to the medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.

OHPS said the cause of the collision is pending investigation.