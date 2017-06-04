Lopez, Fankhouser score 8 each in win at K-101

Goodwell’s Quentin Fankhouser and Yarbrough’s Kaden Lopez each scored 8 points to help lift the White to a 111-87 win over the Red on Thursday night in the K-101 Classic Bowl boys basketball game in the Boomer Fieldhouse.

Goodwell’s Shawn Strain coached the White team to the win.

Delandris Green of Liberal, Kan. led all scorers with 21 points, Marshall Davis of Arapaho-Butler added 14 and Matthew Smith of Hennessey scored 12.

In addition fo Lopez and Fankhouser, Guymon’s Hugo Hinojos scored 6, Hooker’s Hutton Parsons added 4 and Texhoma’s Brad Ferguson 2.

Josh Harris of Okarche led the Red with 20 points, Kylan Thomas of Liberal added 10, Enid’s Tyler Johnson 10 and Hooker’s Cory Fischer 9. Yarbrough’s Jace Stafford added 8 points for the Red team.

The White downed the Red in Game two, 80-67.

Dalton Gore of Seiling led the White with 11 points and Cherokee’s Caleb Roberts led the Red with 11.

The Coach of the Year is Jarod Reese of Kingfisher; Player of the Year is Hank Harrel of Leedey; Slam-Dunk contest winner was Marco Charqueno of Kingfisher, and the Mike Mitchel $1,000 Scholarship was awarded to Hutton Parsons of Hooker.