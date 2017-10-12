Looking for something to do? See what's coming up!

Saturday, Oct. 14:

The time for music, beer, food, wine, art and fun is coming up once again! The 2017 Harvest Fest in Guymon is scheduled for Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Guymon’s Cultural Downtown District, and you are invited to join in on the fun! Ribbon cutting festivities will take place at 4 p.m. at 5th and Main Streets. See you there!

Monday, Oct. 16:

The Texas County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room on the second floor of the Texas County Courthouse, located at 319 N. Main St. in Guymon. These meetings are open to the public.

The Memorial Hospital of Texas County Authority Board of Trustees will convene in a special meeting scheduled on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. in the board meeting room inside the hospital at 520 Medical Dr. in Guymon. For more information, call (580)338-5722. Information on Memorial Hospital can be found online at mhtcguymon.org. This meeting is open to the public.

Don’t forget to catch your special thriller movie night at the Guymon Public Library and Arts Center at 1718 N. Oklahoma St. on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.! The library will be hosting a showing of Clue The Movie, with everyone invited to come by to enjoy a film in the spirit of the season. Those attending are invited to bring their own snacks and enjoy the show. For more information, contact the library at (580)338-7330.

Tuesday, Oct. 17:

The Guymon Library Board regularly scheduled meeting is set for Oct. 17 at 12 p.m. at the Guymon Public Library and Arts Center at 1718 N. Oklahoma St. in Guymon. Agendas are posted at the front doors of Guymon City Hall at 424 N. Main St. ahead of meetings. For more information, call (580)338-3396. This meeting is open to the public.

Wednesday, Oct. 18:

The Guymon Hispanic Advisory Board regularly scheduled meeting is set for Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. in Guymon City Hall at 424 N. Main St. Agendas are posted at the front doors of City Hall ahead of meetings. For more information, call (580)338-3396. This meeting is open to the public.

The quarterly Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) meeting is scheduled to take place on Oct. 18 starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Texas County Emergency Management facility at 2609 Tumbleweed Dr. in Guymon. This meeting gathers those directly involved in the pre-planning and response to disasters including first responders, law enforcement, utility providers, media, and others who may need to coordinate with city, county and state officials to respond to emergencies and disasters. For more information, contact Emergency Management Director Harold Tyson at (580)338-0911.

Thursday, Oct. 19:

The All Fired Up Gallery will be hosting an art show on Oct. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring the work of local photographer Arlene Winfrey. The public is invited to come see this fantastic photographic artist’s work. Some of the proceeds from sales of Winfrey’s work will go toward Oklahoma Panhandle Partners and the Guymon Community Theatre. You are invited to support your local artists and charitable causes. Refreshments will be served at this showing. For more information, call (580)338-4278.

The Guymon Tree Board is scheduled to convene in a special meeting on Oct. 19 at 12 p.m. at Guymon City Hall at 424 N. Main St. Agendas are posted at the front doors of City Hall ahead of meetings. For more information, call (580)338-3396. This meeting is open to the public.

A company engaged in creating temporary housing for various purposes will be in Guymon on Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. inside the Guymon Public Library at 1718 N. Oklahoma St. This company is coming to Guymon as part of an effort to assist communities in preparation for construction contractors expected to work on the Wind Catcher Project.

Friday, Oct. 20:

The Golden Senior Olympics is set to take place on Oct. 20, kicking off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Texas County Activity Center at the corner of 5th Street and Sunset Lane in Guymon. Competitive events for Texas County and the surrounding region’s seasoned citizens will take place throughout the day, along with a lunch served for participants and awards presented at the end of the events.

Other upcoming events:

The Guymon Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet is set to roll on Oct. 24 starting at 6 p.m. with a fantastic theme to celebrate the past year - Best of the 70s! Prizes for individual and group costumes, best corporate table decorations and best sponsored table decorations are up for grabs. The Citizen of the Year will be announced by the City of Guymon, along with Ambassador of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year. For more information, call (580)338-3376.

A HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) training is being offered in Guymon on Oct. 24. Industries in the health field and connected to the health field require annual HIPAA training. HIPAA was established to set national standards to protect individuals’ medical records and other personal health information. Regulations are updated yearly, and practices need regular training to stay current. Compliance failure can result in fines and other consequences. Two training classes are scheduled for Oct. 24 at the Guymon Fire Department Classroom. The classes are limited to 25 people each; the first class is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the second class is from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. These classes are free to Main Street Guymon and Guymon Chamber of Commerce members; a fee is charged per person for non-members. Contact Main Street at (580)338-6246 or the Chamber at (580)338-3376 to reserve a spot.

The annual autumn community-wide fall cleanup in Guymon is set for Oct. 28. Items will be accepted at two locations as follows: Transfer station at 3133 Road T - appliances, couches, mattresses, furniture, paint, hazardous waste, scrap metal, tires, trash, trees, limbs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Texas County Fairgrounds - appliances, bagged trash (no loose trash will be accepted), furniture, mattresses, paint, hazardous waste, scrap metal, tires (eight per household) and tree limbs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents must provide proof of residency with photo identification and a utility bill to participate. All items must be separated and staff will be on hand to unload items. For more information, call (580)338-3396.

Don your fancy dress and get ready to help the Oklahoma Panhandle’s children! The Leadership Guymon Class of 2017 is hosting the Raise the Roof Masquerade Ball on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at Pickle Creek Event Center at 822 NE 6th St. in Guymon. Show up for dining, dancing and a silent auction. All proceeds will go toward a new building for Panhandle Services for Children. For more information, contact PSC at (580)338-7082. Tickets are on sale NOW!

The First Annual Halloween Parade has been set for Oct. 31from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Guymon Public Library and Arts Center at 1718 N. Oklahoma St. Don your costumes and join the fun!

The Guymon Church of the Nazarene will be hosting its annual Trunk Or Treat event again this year on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 2214 N. Sunset Lane. An area of the church parking lot is blocked off to let little revelers safely trick-or-treat and have some fun on Halloween. See you there!

The 35th Annual Pumpkin Patch benefit arts and crafts festival is coming up on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Texas County Activity Center at the corner of 5th Street and Sunset Lane! Mark your calendars now, because you won’t want to miss this fantastic event. Pick up some fantastic gifts for all the special people in your life! Vendors can contact Nancy at (580)338-1434 or Kelly at (806)339-6225 for more show information; please leave a message.

The Guymon Benefit Arts & Crafts Bazaar is coming on Nov. 4! The bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the commons at Guymon High School. For more information on how to get involved, contact Sandy Mauldin at (580)461-2232.