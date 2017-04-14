Local Egg Hunts held Saturday and Sunday

Saturday, April 15:

The Guymon Church of the Nazarene will be hosting is Easter Eggstravanganza on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church, 2214 N. Sunset Lane in Guymon. It’s fun for the whole family, with an egg hunt for children from birth to sixth grade, a time to sing songs and hear a great song. Make plans to head to the gym following the egg hunt for hot dogs and chips. The event is free to all who attend.

The Hooker Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt April 15 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the chamber building at 102 E. Highway 54 in Hooker. Kids are invited to come by the park for the annual hunt, and prizes will be given. Will the Easter bunny be there? The only way to find out is to head over!

Sunday, April 16:

The First Presbyterian Church, located at 310 NW 7th St. in Guymon, will be hosting its annual Easter Brunch, Egg Hunt and Worship on April 16 starting at 10 a.m., with worship beginning at 11 a.m.

The annual Elk’s Lodge easter egg hunt will be held Sunday, April 16 at 2:00 p.m. at the Guymon Elks Lodge (adjacent to the golf course) Prizes will be given away: age groups are: ages 2 & 3, Ages 4, 5, & 6, Ages 7, 8, & 9, and Ages 10 & 11.