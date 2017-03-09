Livin' Green to hit the road Saturday

Don't forget the Livin' Green race Saturday morning! The half marathon begins at 7 a.m., with the 5K and 10K races beginning at 8 a.m. Make sure to get there early for registration and to get your number before you line up at the start line.

Guymon's Zac Miller will be ready to defend his half marathon title in the men's race.

Organizer Rick Roberts asks everyone in the community to be considerate and aware of runners and walkers on Saturday morning as they get out for the benefit of health and the community. A total 75 volunteers will be out to help the race take place. The weather forecast shows for a pleasant, sunny Saturday, with morning lows in the upper 30s and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

To get signed up, see route maps and get more information, visit the Livin Green website online at RunGuymon.com, or contact Rick Roberts at (580)461-7425 or RunGuymon@yahoo.com. See you at the races!