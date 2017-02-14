Livin Green to early start with half marathon

It's a race to the time of year to put on your running shoes and hit the pavement as the Guymon Community Enrichment Foundation makes the final preparations for the 2017 Livin' Green Race to head into its seventh year. Walk or run, young and old, the people of Guymon and Texas County are encouraged to participate in one of the biggest charity events of the year.

It's all about kindness, attitude and community, and it's never too late to make that move toward living a healthier lifestyle. There will be people all along the way to offer words to lift you up as you lift your feet for your health and to help others.

"It's an event that brings all types of people together for a common goal of health, fellowship and philanthropy," organizer Rick Roberts said.

Roberts gives credit to the Ultra Run'ers of Oklahoma for their assistance, noting they have been a huge help with the logistics of the race this year.

On March 11, people from all around will line up at the front line at Main Street Guymon at 116 NE 5th St. to participate in the annual 5k walk and run, 10k run and half marathon, with yet another new element to this year's race - and earlier start for those half marathon runners so everyone can celebrate a finish together.

The half marathon is gaining growing interest in the Texas and Kansas markets, as the hardcore runners pass word along of a race that not only gives them a chance to get their 13.1 mile run in.

According to organizers, registration for the half marathon will start at 6:30 a.m., with the run started at 7 a.m. The 5k and 10k races will begin at the usual 8:30 a.m. Breakfast and awards will begin at 9:45 a.m. as all walkers and runners return to the finish line.

The race needs more than just runners, so those who aren't able to run are welcome to make the call to volunteer their assistance for setup, tear down and encouraging runners throughout the running route. GCEF is always seeking partners to assist with the cost of awards, breakfast and items to ensure runners know where the route is.

This is the second year for the half marathon, which is generally an unseen part of the fun in the Oklahoma panhandle. The full event is locally managed and organized, improving for participants each year. While other marathons have come to the area, they are for-profit events managed by private companies. GCEF is a non-profit organization, and all proceeds raised by the Livin' Green run are put into community projects and scholarships.

Another new aspect this year is access right at runners' fingertips with the RunGuymon.com website, where runners and walkers can find race times, information, and route maps available for download. The Livin' Green Race can also be found on Facebook, and participants can also follow along on Twitter @RunGuymon. Each of the online pages will offer more information, or you can contact Rick Roberts at (580_461-7425 or RunGuymon@yahoo.com

Run happy, be healthy, and see you at the races!