Linemen involved in accident identified

The two linemen who came in contact with a high voltage line on Sunday evening have been identified through a post with Echo Powerline, LLC out of Bunkie, Louisiana.

On Jan. 23 at roughly 7:30 p.m., 30-year-old Nathan Evans and 21-year-old Triston Sanders were injured while assisting with repairs in Beaver County following ice damage that left hundreds without power, with snapped power poles and downed lines.

Information shared indicates Evans died due to injuries sustained when he came into contact with the line. He leaves behind a wife and five children.

Sanders is currently expected to make a full recovery.

Those who would like to assist the Evans family can make donations online at gofundme.com/help-family-0f-nathan-evans or use the link at the Echo Powerline, LLC Facebook page. Donations can also be mailed directly to: Madison Davis, 5592 Hwy 2, Sarepta, LA 71071.