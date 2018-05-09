Lehnert announces candidacy for District 61

Ashley Lehnert is announcing her candidacy for the House of Representatives seat in District 61. Ashley is a teacher at Turpin Public Schools. Ashley and her husband John Lehnert, own an agriculture business, Okie Ag Chemical. Together they have two children, Riley and Jaxon, who attend Turpin Public Schools. Ashley’s parents are Jack, and the late Mary Ann Morris of Balko, OK. Her parents were farmers and ranchers until their retirement. Mary Ann was also a public school teacher. Ashley’s inlaws are Stan and Karen Lehnert, who were also public school teachers in District 61. Stan is currently the pastor of a small church in District 61 where Ashley’s family attends. Ashley graduated from Balko Public Schools in 1998 and Oklahoma Panhandle State University in 2002. Ashley also holds a masters degree in Education from the University of Central Oklahoma.

Lehnert says, “As a lifelong resident of District 61, I understand the needs of our area. Fighting for family values, the rural way of life, and moving this district forward to a brighter future are all top priorities. Education is recently what took me to the state Capitol. I am a passionate educator and a fierce advocate for my students. As the representative of District 61, I will be a passionate and fierce advocate for ALL citizens in this area. Our education department is in a state of crisis, our rural healthcare is being threatened, and our infrastructure is in desperate need of an overhaul.”

She continues, “I am running for office because I witnessed firsthand the dysfunction at the Capitol. We need someone with common sense, someone who is not afraid of hard work, and someone who has a passion for the residents of District 61. District 61 deserves honest and fair representation, and I will provide that for the people. As a high school student, I served as a page for the late Representative Jack Begley, who was a Democrat. He was a conservative Democrat who modeled what it meant to work across party lines to achieve greatness for the people of District 61. I plan to follow suit.”

Ashley Lehnert can be reached at 580-259-0999, www.ashleylehnert.com, lehnert4house61@gmail.com, and on Facebook at “Ashley Lehnert for House District 61”