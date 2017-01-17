Legislators still seeking ways to fund teacher raises

Last Thursday, the Professional Educators of Oklahoma hosted a discussion between educators and state legislators to address what is going on at the state capitol and what can be done to help education.

There were brief discussion on reforms, bills to be considered, the $900 million budget hole, EOI and ACT testing, teacher raises, cuts to higher education, gross production collections from oil and gas, and even tribal gaming compacts.

Oklahoma District 27 Senator Bryce Marlatt and District 61 Representative Casey Murdock were both present at the meeting with teachers to discuss the issues faced from the legislative perspective, as well as address questions and concerns from those in attendance.

Marlatt spoke first, informing those in attendance that Oklahoma faces another difficult year, facing a massive budget hole once again.

"I wish I was coming out here with great news… but that's not the case," Marlatt said. "It's going to be the 800 pound gorilla in the room. Everyone asks what's going to be the issues this year. It's going to be the budget. When you're coming off of $1.3 billion last year and depending on what numbers you look at… we'll have to get through it like we always do and unlike the federal government we're not allowed to print money and we're not allowed to spend more than they certify."