Lady Tigers volleyball falls short in regional title match

Guymon’s volleyball season came to an end Monday evening with a loss to Victory Christian in the 5A West Regionals.

Guymon’s season ends with a 20-8 record.

The Lady Tigers opened with a 4-set win over the Duncan Demons, 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15, but ran into a wall against the state’s 5th-ranked team, falling in three sets, 25-17, 25-9, 25-20.

For the tournament, Isabella Malkuch led Guymon in aces with 6, followed by Macy LaGrange and Kiana Aguilar with 3 each.

LeGrange and Shae Smith were the leaders at the net, as LeGrange recorded 26 kills and Smith 20, with Paiton Bowers adding 6 kills.

Aguilar had 21 assists and Hope Blood 18; Smith added 5 blocks and Bethany Jones 2.

Victory Christian advances to state with a 24-9 overall record. State brackets had not been released as of Tuesday afternoon.