GUYMON — Guymon’s Lady Tiger volleyball squad wrapped up their home schedule on Thursday night with a 3-set sweep of Elkhart, Kan. on Pink-Out Night at Guymon High School. The 25-16, 25-21, 25-16 sweep gives Guymon a 19-6 record heading into next week’s regular-season finale in Hugoton, Kan.

See full recap in Friday's edition.