Lady Tigers lose late lead in loss to Woodward

Olivia Armstrong and Meagan Bellar were on point, Tuesday night. After a pair of disappointing losses over the weekend at the Hub City Classic in Clinton, the Lady Tigers were looking to get back on the winning track. And Armstrong and Bellar were hoping to make it happen.

Armstrong scored 18 of her team-high 20 points in the first half, and Bellar got eight of her 16 in the first 16 minutes.

But the 8th-ranked (5A) Lady Boomers proved to be too much, pulling off a fourth quarter rally to hand Guymon its fifth straight loss, 65-58.

