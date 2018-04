The K-101 Classic Bowl basketball games are set for May 29 and 31 at the Boomer Fieldhouse in Woodward, and several Texas County athletes will take part.

Girls:

Taylor Looman: Hardesty

Betty Garay: Texhoma

Jordan Pritchard: Hooker

Taelor Parker: Hooker

Rebecca Ortiz: Goodwell

Shayna Glover: Goodwell

Boys:

Damian Martinez: Texhoma

Brian Holley: Tyrone

Payton Bayless: Guymon