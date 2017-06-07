June Second Saturday opens emergency services for families

Second Saturdays is a special project that has been created by the Arts & Humanities Commission CDI committee in hopes of offering a way to promote events offered by those who are part of Guymon’s downtown district. In what is hoped to be a regular monthly gathering, unique offerings are hoped to be arranged to allow the residents of Guymon, surrounding communities and visitors from afar to enjoy a little fun and culture as part of their plans on the second Saturday of each month.

“The second Saturday of every month, we want to have an event downtown,” Arts and Humanities President Josh Setzer said. “Whatever is going on downtown, we just try to promote it.” This year, the event will take place downtown, with plenty in store for individuals and families alike to participate.

Firetrucks from around the county, the Guymon Fire Department’s Technical Rescue trailer, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Guymon Police Department, Texas County Emergency Management and the District Attorney’s Task Force are some of those who will be present at the Emergency Services Day event for this second Saturday, giving everyone a chance to see the equipment used in service to the public and meet some of the good guys who take care of us every day.

McFadden noted drug dogs will also be present, with a dog demonstration to show what these canine officers can do.

This month’s Second Saturday will include all of the emergency services listed gathering downtown, along with Apollo MedFlight, sidewalk chalk fun for the kids, Giant Jenga, prizes, giveaways and more. McFadden also noted the department will be providing hot dogs to the first 200 people to show up at the event, so you’ll want to make sure to show up early for food!

The June Second Saturday takes place this weekend on June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5th Street, between Main and Ellison Streets in downtown Guymon.