IBTS delivers hefty check to City of Guymon

During the city council meeting Thursday evening, city leaders approved of the renewal of the IBTS Contract for 2017 and the presentation of reimbursement checks from IBTS - a total of $625,000 .

"I would like to present you with this check," IBTS-CS Local Government Solutions Manager Don Howell said. "This is the amount of the combined savings of the 2016 in the actual developing budget. It also includes $125,000 contribution for two police vehicles. We are very pleased to do this."

The City of Guymon entered into a public nonprofit partnership with IBTS roughly one year ago.