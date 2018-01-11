Hooker's Kennedy seeks milestone win

Hooker Head coach Ray Kennedy (far left) goes over plays with assistant coach Brian Stalder, Jan. 2 vs. Guymon. The longtime Hooker High School girls basketball coach will guide his Lady Bulldogs into Friday's homecoming contest against the Laverne Tigers with extra incentive. A win over the Lady Tigers will give Kennedy his 500th career coaching win. The Lady Dogs are fresh off their second straight Merritt Tournament championship and come into Friday’s game with a 12-1 record and No. 11 ranking in the OSSAA Rankings poll. Laverne and head coach Brett Trippet are 5-5 so far this season. (Shawn Yorks/file)