Hooker teen succumbs to his injuries

A 17-year-old teenager of Hooker, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead Friday after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

OHP is withholding his name because he is a juvenile. He passed away at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas from injuries received in the collision.

According to OHP, the accident took place about 7 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 54 near mile marker 44 in the westbound land, about a half mile west of Hooker.

Nathan Sims, 35, of Overland Park, Kansas was traveling in the westbound lane just outside of Hooker in a 2016 Nissan when he struck the unnamed juvenile from Hooker. OHP said the boy was attempting to run across the highway.

The juvenile was transported by Hooker EMS to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas. He was then transferred to Wesley Medical Center by Eagle Med in Wichita, Kansas in critical condition with head, leg, trunk and internal trunk injuries. Sims remained uninjured.

The report states the boy attempted to cross the highway, and determined the cause of the accident was "pedestrian action." The condition of the pedestrian and driver were both determined to be normal. The report notes dry road conditions and fog