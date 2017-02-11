Hooker sweeps Guymon to wrap up regular season

The Hooker Bulldogs and Lady Dogs wrapped up the regular season with a pair of wins at Class 5A Guymon on Saturday night. The Bulldogs won 52-42 and the Lady Dogs grabbed a 48-43 victory. The Lady Dogs finish the regular season 21-2 while the Bulldogs are 20-3 heading into the 2A Area 1, District 5 championship at home against Mooreland next Saturday.

Guymon's boys dropped to 11-9 and the Lady Tigers fell to 5-15 on senior night. Guymon travels to Ponca City next Friday night.

