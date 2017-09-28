Hooker names Homecoming queen candidates

Ashley Jimenez is the freshman candidate. She is the 15 year old daughter of Jose Esteban and Maribel Jimenez the granddaughter of Esteban and Amelia Jimenez from San Pablo, Durango, and Dolores and Eufemio of Santa Maria Del Oro, Durango. Ashely attends the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and is involved in the Sacred Heart Youth Group. Her Honor include Student of Today, 2 time Triple A Award and National Honor Society. She is a member of HALO, Upward Bound and Student Council. Ashley enjoys reading, dancing, joking around with her mom and constantly messing around with Stacy. Hanging out with Alexa, having fun with the cross country girls and giving advice to my best friend Kallie. Ashley’s Activities include Cross Country, Basketball, Track and Choir.

Tomi Hise the sophomore candidate. Tomi is the 15 year old daughter of Louis and Glenna Hise and the granddaughter of Kathy and the late Gary Hise of Sayre, OK and Marita and the late Glen Kennemer of Carter, OK. Tomi is a member of the First Baptist Church in Hooker. Her honors include being named 2016 DogFest Queen, 2017 Softball District Champs, Regional runner-ups for Cheer, 2016 Regional Runner up in Basketball. Tomi is a member of FFA and FCA. Her Hobbies include listening to music, talking to my friends, being with all my teammates and making fun of Kallie. Tomi’s involved in Softball, Basketball, Cheer, and Track.

Natalie Valles is the junior candidate. Natalie is the 16 year old daughter of Rachel Valles and Cye Collins and granddaughter of Jose and Lydia Garcia from Wellington, Texas and Dave and Sandra Collins from Goodwell, Oklahoma. Her honors include being named 3 time State Cheer qualifier, Top 4 at State Cheer, 3 time Conference Cheer Champions for cheer, Regional Champions for track, Top 3 at State Track, and District Champions in Softball. Natalie’s hobbies include hanging out with her friends Ryane, Kiera, and Jaidyn. Also, being with my family. Natalie is involved in cheer, softball, track. She serves her community by helping with cleaning the park.

The senior candidate is Taelor Parker. She is the 17 year old daughter of Zack and Monica and the granddaughter of Rhonda Parker, Jerry and Debbie Brown, Gwen Hanson of Hooker, OK and Jeff and Christy Parker of Blanchard, OK. She attends the Gospel of Grace in Hooker. Her honors include All Conference Basketball and Softball, District Softball Champs 2017 and National Honor Society. Taelor enjoys messing around with her brothers and hanging out with Jordan, Naomi and Jose. She is involved in Cross Country, Softball, Basketball, FCA, and Yearbook.