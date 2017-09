HOOKER — Homecoming at Hooker was a barn-burner, Friday night. At least for first three-and-a-half quarters.

The Bulldogs and visiting Okeene had battled to a 21-21 tie early in the fourth before Hooker pulled away for a 37-21 win to improve to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in District A-1.

See a recap of all Texas County teams in Saturday's GDH.