Hooker boys second, girls third at Chisholm meet

Area small schools competed Saturday at Chisholm High School in the final regular season meet before this weekend’s regional contest on the same course in Garfield County. The Hooker boys finished second, one point behind first place Mooreland in a preview of what to look for this weekend.

The Bulldogs were led by Jose Amador’s fourth place individual finish in a time of 17:11.5 on the 5K course. Ethan Parsons (12th), Arturo Diaz (17th) and John Chirchir (18th) finished in the top 20 for Hooker.

Goodwell took three runners, with a 62nd place finish by Andres Slaughter leading the way for the Eagles.

The Hooker Lady Bulldogs placed third behind Watonga and Bethany, while Goodwell-Texhoma placed 12th in the team standings.

The Texas County contingent was led by Goodwell’s Shayna Glover, who placed fourth individually in 12:03.6 on the rain-shortened course. Hooker’s Aimee McFarland was right behind Glover in fifth place with a time of12:15, Karissa Glover was seventh in 12:16.8 and Hardesty’s Josie Gibson was ninth individually with a time of 12:19.9. As the only Hardesty varsity runner, Gibson will compete this weekend at the regionals in Enid.

The only junior high runner from Texas County who competed in Enid was Hardesty’s Clayton Drew, who finished 37th out of 94 runners and finished in the top 30 percent in all of his races this year.

The 2A-3A-4A regional meet takes place this Saturday at Chisholm High School in Enid, with the state meet set for Oct. 21 in Shawnee.