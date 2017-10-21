Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Guymon Daily Herald
Home
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Obituaries
Entertainment
Photos
Local Guide
Special Sections
Talking About...
Videos
Games
Advertisers
Anchor Bank
Bob Pieratt
PTCI
Realty House
Best Of
Trending Now
The Guymon boys 3-peat as 5A West regional cross country champions; girls placed 5th. Gabby Ramos and Dereje Himbago are individual regional champions
The Hooker boys are the 2A state cross country champions. The Lady Dogs are state runners-up. Boise City won the girls title and the boys were second
THURSDAY night finals: Woodward 42, Guymon 7; Tyrone 56, Boise City 8; Texhoma-Goodwell 66, Beaver 27; Hooker 44, Mooreland 6
You are here
Home
» The Hooker boys are the 2A state cross country champions. The Lady Dogs are state runners-up. Boise City won the girls title and the boys were second
The Hooker boys are the 2A state cross country champions. The Lady Dogs are state runners-up. Boise City won the girls title and the boys were second
Staff Writer
Saturday, October 21, 2017
GUYMON, OK
Category:
Hot Topics
Popular content
Oklahoma Department of Corrections launches new online inmate lookup
The Hooker boys are the 2A state cross country champions. The Lady Dogs are state runners-up. Boise City won the girls title and the boys were second
The Guymon boys 3-peat as 5A West regional cross country champions; girls placed 5th. Gabby Ramos and Dereje Himbago are individual regional champions
Nomination from local farmer helps Yarbrough School win $10,000 grant
Hooker, Tyrone, Texhoma grab big wins; Guymon falls to Woodward
View More
Poll
With the recent shooting in Las Vegas, do you believe gun control laws should be changed?
Choices
Yes
No
Undecided
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
Memorial Hospital - Dr. King
National News
Obituaries
Copyright © 2017 The Guymon Daily Herald | P.O. Box 19 | Guymon, OK 73942 | 580-338-3355
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Guymon Daily News.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password