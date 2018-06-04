Holley scores 9 to lead county contingent at 101 Classic Bowl

WOODWARD — Game one of Thursday’s 101 Classic Bowl boys basketball game went to the White team, 97-69, as several Texas County basketball players had one last go at it.

Tyrone’s Brian Holley led the local contingent on the White team with 9 points as Drake Helm of Lahoma Cimarron led with 14 points. Guymon’s Payton Bayless added 2 points for the winners.

Josiah Wood led the Red team with 12 points as Hooker’s Garrett Maloney and Texhoma’s Damian Martinez each scored 3 points.

The White team won game two 108-65 as Forgan’s Tyler Cunefare led with 17 points. Nobody from Texas County played in the second game.

Cole Jones of Pond Creek-Hunter was named Player of the year; Leedey’s Lance Carpenter was Coach of the Year; Camden Patterson of Ringwood was the Slam Dunk winner and Brevin Nyberg, of Seiling was the scholarship winner.