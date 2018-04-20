High speed chase ends in multiple felony charges against duo

A high speed chase that led officers through Texas County on U.S. Highway 54 and into Dallam County, Texas on April 6 has resulted in multiple felony charges against two individuals, according to affidavits filed with the Texas County Courthouse.

Six roadblocks were attempted to stop the pair. They sped through Oklahoma and finally ended in Dalhart, Texas where the duo were taken into custody. Upon a search of the vehicle, four firearms were found. A criminal history check indicated both individuals have former felony convictions.

Caleb Marks faces five felony counts of running a roadblock, one felony count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three felony counts of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, one misdemeanor charge of reckless driving and one misdemeanor charge of speeding in excess of the lawful maximum limit.

Stephanie Olson faces five felony charges of running a roadblock, one felony charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and three felony charges of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Caleb J. Marks and Stephanie Faith Olson.

