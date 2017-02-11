Heritage Hall holds off Guymon

The Guymon Tigers and Lady Tigers fell to Oklahoma City Heritage Hall on Friday night as the Tigers fell 56-38 and the Lady Tigers 47-31.

Class A and B teams began their district tournaments Friday night, with The Texhoma and Hardesty girls advancing to Saturday's district championships, while the Texhoma boys season ended with a loss to Beaver in the district semifinals.

Goodwell girls and boys play host to Buffalo Saturday night for the district championship and Tyrone boys and girls play host to Fort Supply for their district championships. The Yarbrough boys will battle Boise City for the district title, the Hardesty girls play Forgan and the Texhoma girls battle Beaver for their district title in Laverne.

See the roundup in the weekend edition on Saturday!