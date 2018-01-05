A heart for helping; meet Amanda Crawford

Growing up Amanda Crawford always wanted to travel the world and help out others. This inclination more than likely came naturally as her great-grandfather was a traveling doctor who administered care to his patients via horse and buggy. That led Crawford's grandmother to become a nurse and ultimately Crawford herself trained as a nurse and is currently the Admissions Director at Heritage Community & Rehabilitation facility here in Guymon.

She says that she enjoys her work because she has always been inspired by making a difference in someone else's life.

When she is not working she loves to spend time with her family, especially with her grandchildren, Riley and Levi, who she spends as much time as possible with. She also serves on the Missions Team at First Christian Church in Texhoma.

Crawford invites anyone who would like to spend some time with the residents at Heritage Community to contact her. Crawford can be reached at (580) 338-3186 or stop by 1401 N. Lelia Street in Guymon to find out more about how you can get involved or volunteer with the residents at Heritage Community.

