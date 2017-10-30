Halloween and more...what's going on this week

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

The First Annual Halloween Parade has been set for Oct. 31from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Guymon Public Library and Arts Center at 1718 N. Oklahoma St. Don your costumes and join the fun!

The Guymon Church of the Nazarene will be hosting its annual Trunk Or Treat event again this year on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 2214 N. Sunset Lane. An area of the church parking lot is blocked off to let little revelers safely trick-or-treat and have some fun on Halloween. See you there!

Bob has shown his face at the Guymon Fire Department Station 1 at 402 NE 24th St. He's ready for Halloween, and so are our first responders! Everyone is invited to head over for a Halloween Drive-Thru open to the public from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Stop by with the little ones for treats and let some of Guymon's seasoned citizens enjoy your small halloween revelers! Heritage Community at 1401 N. Lelia St. in Guymon will be meeting with trick-or-treaters from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Candy donations to assist with the fun are being accepted up to the time of the fun. See you there!

Apache Trace Apartments will host a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m., or until all candy is given out. Show up in your costumes for some fun for the entire family and some good treats!

The Guymon Police Department will hand out goodie bags starting at 5 p.m. at the police department at the corner of 5th Street and Sunset Lane until they are gone. Show up early and get your goodies!

The Golden Crown shop in downtown Guymon will hand out candy from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31, along with face painting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The City of Guymon will be hosting a trick-or-treat for all children ages 18 and under at City Hall at 424 N. Main St. Trick-or-treating will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. inside City Hall.

The Guymon Lions Club will be hosting the Haunted Train once again on Oct. 29, 30 from 6 p.m until after dark and Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 each and are half price for those in costume. A trunk or treat will also be hosted for children.

Nightmare at the Museum will take place at No Man's Land Museum in Goodwell from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with treats and stories for all ages.

Victory Center Church will have a harvest festival with games and inflatables from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunset Lane Baptist Church will host a trunk or treat beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Other upcoming events:

Saturday, Nov. 4:

The 35th Annual Pumpkin Patch benefit arts and crafts festival is coming up on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Texas County Activity Center at the corner of 5th Street and Sunset Lane! Mark your calendars now, because you won't want to miss this fantastic event. Pick up some fantastic gifts for all the special people in your life! Vendors can contact Nancy at (580)338-1434 or Kelly at (806)339-6225 for more show information; please leave a message.

The Guymon Benefit Arts & Crafts Bazaar is coming on Nov. 4! The bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the commons at Guymon High School. For more information on how to get involved, contact Sandy Mauldin at (580)461-2232.

Special Medicare Prescription Drug Enrollment meetings are taking place in October and November to help you with your enrollment questions and needs. The next meeting will take place on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Guymon Public Library and Arts Center at 1718 N. Oklahoma St. Bring your cards and list of medications to ensure appropriate assistance. For more information, contact Bob Burger at (580)338-0072.

What's the best way to celebrate the end of the pumpkin harvest and garden planting season? With some pumpkin pie, of course! Helms Garden Shop and Nursery is coming to the end of its open season, and wants you to help celebrate with Pumpkin Pie Day on Nov. 11! On the last day of the 2017 season, Helms invites you to stop by the shop at 124 N. Quinn in Guymon to sample an assortment of pies made by employees with farm-grown pumpkins.

The Texas County YMCA is hosting its annual Gobbler Gallop once again! The 5K run will begin at 8 a.m. on Nov. 23 in front of the YMCA at 1602 N. Oklahoma St. in Guymon. Early bird registration must be turned in before Nov. 1. A Gobbler Trot fun run begins at 8:10 a.m., after the Gobbler Gallop runners take off! There is also an entry fee for canine companions participating. Only participants registered by Nov. 1 will be guaranteed a 2017 Gobbler Gallop shirt!